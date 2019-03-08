LEWISTON — Mayor Shane Bouchard resigned Friday morning.

The resignation comes days after a woman publicly announced that she had funneled Bouchard his opponent’s internal emails during the 2017 mayoral campaign as part of a covert effort to boost Bouchard’s chances of winning. She also released more than 150 texts between her and Bouchard, including one in which he told a racist joke and one in which he seemed to compare a meeting with his fellow Republicans to a Klu Klux Klan gathering.

His resignation also comes less than a day after Lewiston Police and the Maine Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into his involvement with alleged criminal activity.

In a hastily called press conference, Bouchard said he’s “received an overwhelming amount of support from friends, family and colleagues” and they have encouraged him to “stand and fight.”

“I intend to do just that,” he said. “But I cannot do that effectively from the mayor’s seat. It is not fair to the people of Lewiston.”

City Council president Kristen Cloutier will take over as mayor until the election in November.

This story will be updated.

