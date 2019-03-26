LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man was arrested after police conducted a bail check Monday night and found methamphetamine and alcohol at his home, according to Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr.

Carl W. Stinchfield II, 44, of 83 West Loop, faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of a condition of his release, according to police.

Stinchfield was out on bail, facing drug charges in Cumberland County.

Officers Michael Adcock and Troy Reed conducted a bail check at 7:41 p.m. at Stinchfield’s home. The officers found Stinchfield’s bail conditions prohibited him from possessing or consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, including marijuana, and stipulated he submit to searches, according to Adcock’s affidavit.

During their search, officers found many small plastic bags commonly used for packaging narcotics and a glass pipe Stinchfield said he used to smoke methamphetamine, according to Adcock’s affidavit.

Police also found a a plastic bag containing a crystallized substance in a kitchen drawer, which Stinchfield said was methamphetamine, according to the document.

Police also found two liquor bottles in the freezer, 26 Bud Light 12-ounce cans in the refrigerator and marijuana in a bureau drawer in a bedroom, Adcock wrote.

Stinchfield was being held Tuesday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

A conviction on the drug charges is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, while a conviction for violating conditions of release is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: