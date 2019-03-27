HARTFORD — The Board of Selectmen held an emergency meeting on a personnel matter Wednesday morning, voting after an executive session to use money from the legal reserve fund to consult the town attorney, Chairwoman Lee Holman said.

“I guess I have to say this is probably a very small deal, but on the other hand, personnel is such a touchy business that you have to be careful,” she said. “Who wants to take a chance with something that could turn into something?”

She said the “emergency” meeting had less to do with the severity of the matter and more to do with legal requirements of notifying the press of board meetings.

Legally, “if we’re having a meeting that doesn’t have proper public notice, we are required to notify the press,” she said.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: