HARTFORD — The Board of Selectmen held an emergency meeting on a personnel matter Wednesday morning, voting after an executive session to use money from the legal reserve fund to consult the town attorney, Chairwoman Lee Holman said.
“I guess I have to say this is probably a very small deal, but on the other hand, personnel is such a touchy business that you have to be careful,” she said. “Who wants to take a chance with something that could turn into something?”
She said the “emergency” meeting had less to do with the severity of the matter and more to do with legal requirements of notifying the press of board meetings.
Legally, “if we’re having a meeting that doesn’t have proper public notice, we are required to notify the press,” she said.
-
Sports
David Pastrnak’s hat trick, five points carry Bruins past Rangers
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: No evidence of collusion, no surprise
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Pete Buttigieg will be president one of these years
-
Opinion
Bob Mennealy: America represents something great
-
Opinion
Peter Marcotte: Support for NECEC