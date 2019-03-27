RANGELEY – Maxine Estelle (Eustis) Sargent, 89, died peacefully this past Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, at the Sandy River Center nursing home in Farmington. Maxine was born Oct. 27, 1929, a daughter of the late Earl Eustis, Sr and Nettie (Steward) Eustis Morton.She graduated from Phillips High School in 1947, received a Junior Secretarial Diploma from Husson College in Bangor, in 1949 and with the nickname “Macky” played basketball for Husson back when six players played (not five) and two players from each team were not allowed to go past half court (referred to as two zones)! She served as a member of the Rangeley Town Park Commission and the Rangeley Garden Club. She married Ronald Sargent on Nov. 24, 1951. They were married for 22 years. In her early years, Maxine was the bookkeeper for the R. W. Sargent Construction Company. Later, she was employed as the Town Clerk of Rangeley and the City of Waterville. Maxine was a licensed real estate broker from 1972 to the early 2000’s at the Century 21 Sargent Agency, a family owned business that included her husband and several of their children. Since her husband Ronald owned one of the first Ski-Doo dealerships in Maine, from 1962 to 1988, she was very active in assisting the Rangeley Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club (later renamed the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club). Maxine enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for the numerous workers and volunteers who developed and cut the snowmobile trail system as well as the trail-groomers themselves. Cooking was her number one passion. Collecting recipes and gardening were her other favorite past times. She prepared the biscuits for the strawberry shortcake and other foods sold at the July 3rd cookouts in the Rangeley Town Park put on by the Sargent’s for several years. She is survived by two sons, Craig Sargent and his wife Sharon of Rangeley, and Eric Sargent of Tuftonboro, N.H. (late wife Kelly). Her third son Steven Sargent predeceased her on Jan. 4, 2018 and his wife, Dora Sargent, now lives in Portland, Maine. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jamie Sargent, Alexander Sargent, Christopher Sargent, Kevin Sargent, Devon Sargent, Regan Sargent, and Casey Sargent. Maxine had one brother, Earl Eustis, Jr. of Phillips, Maine who passed away on March 10, 2012. She also had one great-grandson, Ryder Sargent who resides in Rangeley. She is also survived by three nieces, Jane Stinchfield, Judy Lisherness, and Janice Eustis; two nephews, Jimmy and Jeff Eustis; three grandnieces, Patricia, Tara and Hillary, and four grandnephews, Robert, Joshua, Justin and Adam. Public memorial services will be held Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. from the Rangeley Congregational Church, 2 High St., Rangeley, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Friends are invited to leave a kind word or memory on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the: Rangeley LakesSnowmobile Club PO Box 950 Rangeley, ME 04970

