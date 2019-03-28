The Old Town Little League is having Majors only tryouts on April 1 and 3. Majors are for ages 9 to 12.

Please check the official Little League age chart to see what your player’s Little League age is.

Please show up 15 minutes early to sign in. If a player cannot make it to the time slot for their age, they can attend the other time slot. It is also highly recommended that all players trying out make it to both nights for the best evaluation possible. If a player cannot make it to a tryout, please message us ahead of time. All other divisions of Old Town Little League will be done at a later date.

