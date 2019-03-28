MECHANIC FALLS — Ashley Cleaves, of Poland, has been hired as the new part-time recreation coordinator for the Town of Mechanic Falls.

Cleaves, a graduate of Poland Regional High School, has a Bachelor of Science degree in community recreation from the University of Southern Maine, and has worked in the Gorham Recreation Department. She also is a second lieutenant in the Maine Army National Guard, where she serves as a transportation platoon leader.

“The recreation coordinator is a new addition to the town,” said town manager Zakk Maher.

“Part of this role will be support and logistics for the amazing volunteer base we have delivering youth sports programing. The second part will be to expand community events and oversee outreach and programming for the seniors in our community.”

Maher noted the increase in senior-related emergency services, which were highlighted in the fire/rescue budget presentation by deputy fire chief Jon Damon earlier this month, and the town’s recent involvement with a Maine Council on Aging task force focused on municipal coordination of services.

“This is about increasing the quality of life for senior citizens who call Mechanic Falls home,” Maher said, “as well as being the first contact to help coordinate services already provided by area non

profits and state agencies.”

