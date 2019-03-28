Bradley’s proposed municipal budget, which will be going to a public hearing late next month, is $24,474 over the town’s self-imposed cap.

The proposed budget is for about $1.02 million – $72,498 more than the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. At the same time, revenues for FY 2020 are forecast at $506,324, which is $34,709 more than this year. Total appropriations of $513,311 would be required to fund the budget.

The town’s cap, which was approved by voters many years ago, is tied to the federal cost of living adjustment, is limited to a 2.8 percent increase this year, or $13,314, and total appropriations of $488,836. That leaves the gap of $24,474.

More than half of the requested increase in the budget – $37,800 – is for higher costs of the town’s solid waste disposal contract. Additionally, the ambulance contract is slated to rise by $6,268, and an additional 45,000 is sought for the code enforcement contract. The county assessment also is up by $10,583.

The town council voted at its meeting last week to hold a public hearing on the budget on April 30. Residents will vote on the budget at the polls in June.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: