Oxford Hills School District Pre-K registration

OXFORD — The Oxford Hills School District is accepting applications for district preschool programs for 4-year-olds. The full-day, full-week program is a collaboration of Oxford Hills School District and Community Concepts.

To be eligible, children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 15. Priority is given to families who meet the income guidelines, but all families are encouraged to apply as there may be some spots available for those who are over the guideline.

At this time the district is not able to accept students who are not residents of Oxford Hills unless their resident school district also offers a prekindergarten program.

Schools in the district are Otisfield Community School, Otisfield residents; Guy E Rowe, Norway residents; Oxford Elementary School, Oxford residents; Paris Elementary, Paris and South Paris residents; Agnes Gray Elementary, West Paris residents; Waterford Memorial, Harrison and Waterford residents; and Hebron Station School, Hebron residents.

For more information or to request an application packet, call Marjorie Scribner at 207-743-8972, email [email protected] or visit www.msad17.org. and look in the parent/families section for enrollment.

Democratic Committee to hear Dunlap

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Democratic Committee (FCDC) will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Mallett School.

The featured speaker will be Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, whose sense of humor enlivens every meeting he attends and whose voluntary participation in the federal investigation of supposed voter fraud compelled President Trump to cancel the investigatory committee. Other business includes discussion of new bills pending before the state legislature.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, visit http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chairwoman Lisa Lisius at [email protected]