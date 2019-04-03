AUBURN — Police arrested a 43-year-old local man Tuesday night with more than 20 pounds of marijuana in his apartment near Edward Little High School.

Bruce Fournier of 91 Minot Ave. was charged with aggravated trafficking of marijuana, a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He also was charged with unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, criminal conspiracy and violating conditions of release, all misdemeanors.

Police said they secured a search warrant for Fournier’s apartment then served it on Tuesday night as part of an on-going investigation into suspected drug activity.

Officers had placed an order with Fournier through an online service, advertising as B and B Delivery. The order

was for a specific quantity of “dabs” (hashish) with an agreed-upon price and delivery location.

Upon taking delivery, officers served the search warrant at the apartment, which is located within 1,000 feet of Edward Little High School and only 50 feet from the entrance to the “Snake Trail,” a school-owned property and trail system that leads to the school, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle wrote in a public statement.

Police seized at the apartment more than 20 pounds of processed marijuana, 744 vials of hash oil, 23 Xanax pills, 62 Gabapentin pills, 62 psilocybin mushrooms and $2,600 in cash from suspected drug transactions.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, Cougle wrote.

Fourier was due in court in Lewiston Wednesday afternoon.

