No one was injured Wednesday evening in a fire at 4 Paris Promenade in Paris. Deputy Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said the owner arrived home, opened the door and smelled smoke. The fire reportedly started in the basement and smoke damaged the first floor. “We actually had a scheduled training for tonight, so some of the guys were at the firehouse already,” Blaquiere said. “As soon as the tone went out, we were there within a couple minutes. We got in there and got it knocked down quick.” Oxford and Norway firefighters also responded to fire, which is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Sun Journal photo by Jon Bolduc
