AUBURN – Atty. John Frederick Nutile Jr., of Rangeley, formerly of North Haven Conn., passed away Friday night March 29, 2019 with his family by his side at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Born Dec. 6, 1932 in North Haven, the son of the late John and Olive Nutile. John had a law practice in North Haven until his retirement in 2002 when he moved to Rangeley. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, West Haven Conn., St. Micheal’s College, Winooski Park, Vt., and Boston University School of Law.

He served on the jury committee of the town of North Haven and was a past chairman of the board of Ethics. He served on the North Haven Conservation Commission and the Library building committee. John was an Endowment life member of the National Rifle Association and a life member of the Hamden Fish and Game Protective Assoc., Maine Troopers Assoc., National Skeet Shooting Assoc., American Motorcycle Assoc., Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsmen’s Assoc., Rangeley Skeet and Trap Assoc., Trails for Rangeley Area Coalition and Rangeley Crossroads Coalition. John’s passions were his love for motorcycling, skiing, hunting, fishing and skeet shooting which he shared with his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife Genevieve “Jean”; his son, John III and wife Joanne of Flagstaff Ariz., daughters, Diana Sjogren of Westbrook Conn., Kendra Nutile of Wardsboro Vt., and Rhonda Nutile and husband, Francis Barkyoumb of Killingworth Conn., stepdaughter Sandra Chipouras and her husband, Angelo of Winter Garden Fla.; eight grandchildren, Jeannine Sjogren, Lisa Goodwin, Colin, Vitelli, Brendan and Dustin Pfander, Chad and Christina Barkyoumb, Howard Myers Jr.; and several great-grandchildren; a special cousin, George Giannotti and wife, Annette of North Haven.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Andrea Nuzzo of Cottonwood Ariz.; and a stepdaughter, Lauren Jean Myers of East Haven, Conn.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday April 12, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Rangeley. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery Friday May 31, at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington ME. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

