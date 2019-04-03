AUBURN – Rebecca Webber, 60, died peacefully on March 30, 2019 at Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice in Auburn after a sudden and brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. Rebecca was born on Nov. 15, 1958, the oldest child of Curtis and Judy Webber.Rebecca is survived by her parents; her brother, John Webber of Marblehead, Mass., and brother Peter Webber of Scarborough. Rebecca also leaves behind her beloved daughters, Lucy Knowlton, Alana Mallar, and Olivia Mallar, and her son, Harrison Knowlton, all of whom she was endlessly proud.Rebecca’s passing leaves a bereaved family of clients, colleagues, and coworkers at the Auburn law firm, Skelton Taintor & Abbott, where Rebecca established herself as one of the preeminent employment lawyers in the State of Maine. As a graduate of Williams College and an alumna of Boston College Law School, Rebecca climbed to the top of her field over her decades-long career in employment law and civil litigation. She was a determined litigator who worked tirelessly and faithfully for her clients. She forged many long-lasting friendships with her clients and colleagues through the years, and she will be deeply missed by all she worked with.Rebecca’s passing leaves a hole in the many organizations in which she volunteered her time, including: the Maine Women’s Network in Androscoggin County; the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA; the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce; the Maine State and Androscoggin County Bar Associations; the Maine Trial Lawyers’ Association; the National Employment Lawyers Association; the Society of Human Resource Management; and the Central Maine Human Resources Association. She worked every day to advocate for those who faced discrimination or inequality, and her professional legacy reaches across the political, social, and economic spectrum. Many of her clients considered her as much of a friend or a mentor as their legal counsel.Rebecca was well known for her dedication to athletics in her community, a commitment that was exemplified in many ways. At Williams College, she helped to start the women’s ice hockey program after finding no women’s team available, and in recent years has organized the Leavitt Father’s Day 5K to support student athletes in her school district. She also took great joy in serving as coach of the Tripp Middle School cross country team and her role as a booster for both the cross country and Nordic ski teams. She was an active member of local running groups, where she has been a volunteer, coach, running partner, and mentor to so many fellow athletes. Rebecca was still a competitive runner, taking part in everything from masters track races to half-marathons, while finding time to train on her own in addition to her work as a lawyer and coach. She could often be seen with her distinctive, colorful running tights out on runs, cheering for her children, or encouraging her athletes. Rebecca had an immeasurable impact on those who knew her, and her generosity, loyalty, and laughter will be missed. Her selflessness and tenacity were matched by her sense of humor, boundless enthusiasm, and her ever-ready smile. She not only sought to love and support close friends and family, but also create a more understanding, just, and kind world around her. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in June.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: