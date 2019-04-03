TURNER – Voters will elect town officers Friday, and decide on municipal spending and three ordinances Saturday.

The Board of Selectmen has recommended a $2.85 million budget for 2019-20, which is $100,000 more than current spending. The increase includes $40,000 for administration, mostly for an assessor.

Three ordinances on the warrant are to govern medical marijuana storefronts, medical marijuana licensing fees and wedding and event barns.

The town meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Leavitt Area High School gymnasium.

Polls are scheduled to open at 12:55 p.m. Friday at the Town Office.

Selectmen Steven Mahue and Angelo Terreri, and John Maloney are candidates for two seats on the board.

Budget Committee Chairman Matthew Maloney is seeking another term on the panel, which has three vacancies.

Richard Gross is making another bid for the School Administrative District 52 board of directors.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: