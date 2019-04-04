OXFORD — Six people including a combination of selectmen, business owners, one department head and a planning board member, will be named by Town Manager Butch Asselin to interview applicants for the position of fire chief.

The panel will then recommend three finalists who will be interviewed by Asselin.

“This will be a two-step process,” explained Asselin. “A panel of local individuals will initially interview the candidates. The panel will recommend three candidates for an interview with me. If I find a suitable person, I will then make him/her a conditional offer of employment, complete a background investigation, drug screening and then bring the name to the selectmen.”

The appointee will replace Fire Chief Gary Sacco, 63, who suffered a fatal medical event March 10 at the funeral of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who died fighting a house fire a week earlier.

Sacco, a veteran fire educator and former fire chief in New Gloucester, had served almost two years as the top fire official in Oxford, coming to the town during a tumultuous period for the department and, officials say, restoring morale and team work to the department.

Asselin said he was unable to comment on the number of applications that had been received to date since he won’t be looking at them until after the application closing date of May 3.

The position is being advertised in several places including the Maine Municipal Association job bank site.

The job posting says the town is looking for qualified individuals who have a proven success leading a small municipal fire and rescue department, a minimum of five years management level experience in a similar sized department, demonstrable knowledge of fire/rescue/ambulance operations and procedures and be certified as a Firefighter II or higher. The applicant must have Basic EMT, all required National Incident Management Systems (NIMS) certifications, be familiar with municipal budgeting and other skills.

The Oxford Fire & Rescue Department has a combined annual budget of approximately $698,000 and a workforce of approximately 30-40 per diem firefighters and EMS personnel.

