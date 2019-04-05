FIRST TEAM
F Noah Austin Lisbon Sr. — Player of the Year
F Will Fletcher St. Dom’s Jr.
F Dominic Chasse St. Dom’s So.
D Willie Blanchette Lewiston Sr.
D Dylan Campbell Edward Little Jr.
G Gaston Fuksa St. Dom’s Sr.
SECOND TEAM
F Kurtis Pelletier Lewiston Jr.
F Ben Cassidy Edward Little Sr.
F Caden Smith Lewiston Sr.
D Nate Marcotte Leavitt/GNG/Oak Hill/Poland Jr.
D Jack Ouellette St. Dom’s Sr.
G Will Hays Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION: Will Cassidy, Edward Little; Ridge Field, Lewiston; Ben Lane-Robichaud, Edward Little; Sam Laroche, Lewiston; Xavier Michaud, LGOP; Cam Poisson, MLMH; Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston; Jonathan Rioux, MWMSM; Jacob Smith, Lewiston; Austin Taylor, LGOP; Trent Vaillancourt, LGOP; Derek Wolverton, St. Dom’s.
