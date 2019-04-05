FIRST TEAM

Skier of the Year: Julia Pomeroy, Spruce Mountain, Sr.

Elizabeth Dieterich Oxford Hills Fr.

Jenna Hanrahan Mt. Blue Sr.

Christian Beliveau Edward Little Sr.

Abigail Landry Telstar Jr.

Marielle Pelletier Mt. Blue Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Miranda Chadbourne Edward Little Jr.

Jordan Cummings Edward Little Jr.

Courtney Larson Edward Little So.

Madison Papianou Mtn. Valley Fr.

Maeghan Perkins Leavitt Jr.

Alice MacKay Mt. Abram So.

Honorable Mention: Isabella DeVivo, Oxford Hills, Fr.; Gabbie Gallant, Mtn. Valley, So.; Hannah McMilan, Rangeley, Fr.; Adria Plourde, Spruce Mtn., Jr.

