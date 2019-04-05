FIRST TEAM
F Avery Lutrzykowski St. Dom’s Sr. — Player of the Year
F Taylor Cailler EL/Leavitt/Poland Sr.
F Gemma Landry Lewiston So.
D Emma Theriault St. Dom’s Sr.
D Grace Dumond Lewiston So.
G Camree St. Hilaire Lewiston Jr.
SECOND TEAM
F Sara Robert Lewiston So.
F Bugsy Hammerton St. Dom’s Sr.
F Leah Landry Lewiston Fr.
D Jayme Morrison Greely/GNG Sr.
D Paige Pomerleau Lewiston Fr.
G Manny Guimond EL/Leavitt/Poland Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION: Caroline Audette, EL/Leavitt/Poland; Madison Boulet, St. Dom’s; Charlotte Cloutier, Lewiston; Madison Conley, Lewiston; Brie Dube, Lewiston; Lilly Gish, Lewiston; Linnea Koivisto, Greely/GNG; Camilla Lattanzi, Greely/GNG; Katie Lemieux, Lewiston; Eve Martineau, EL/Leavitt/Poland; Gigi Ouellette, St. Dom’s; Caroline Tracey, EL/Leavitt/Poland; Bella Webster, St. Dom’s.
