FIRST TEAM
Skier of the year: Emma Charles Mt. Blue Fr.
Emily Gerencer St. Dom’s Sr.
Jaidyn Negley Leavitt So.
Chelsea Seabold Mt. Blue Sr.
Bryne Robbins Mt. Blue Fr.
Ava Petrin Leavitt Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Tamra Benson Leavitt Sr.
Molly Harmon Mt. Blue, Jr.
Kahryn Cullenberg Mt. Blue Jr.
Abigail Cramer Mt. Blue, Fr.
Alex Hawksley Leavitt Jr.
Morghan Dutil Leavitt So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alice Cockerham, Mt. Abram, Sr.; Emily Kidd, Mt. Abram; Maya Deming, Winthrop, Jr.; Olivia Swift, Oxford Hills, Sr.
