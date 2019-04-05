AUGUSTA — With Maine’s bicentennial fast approaching, there is growing interest by organizations and businesses in who can use the logo developed for the big birthday party.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission hopes that municipalities and nonprofits will hold events that focus at least in part on the state’s creation in 1820 and that they’ll highlight the connection by using the logo to tie it to other gatherings across the state.

There’s no charge for nonprofits, cities and towns to use the logo, but they will need to get permission from the commission, in part so officials will know what’s happening across Maine. Users would also get an endorsement from the commission for events and inclusion on its calendar.

Those interested should complete this application and email it to [email protected] for consideration.

Businesses that want to create a commemorative item to sell as part of the festivities can also get permission. There is a $200 fee. Application forms can be found here.

More information is available on the commission’s website at maine200.org.

