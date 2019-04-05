NEWRY — “We have something for everyone here,” Erika Morrotta said of JAR Cannabis Company.

Morrotta is a business partner with JAR, who recently opened their second store in Newry by appointment only in November. As of now, they have opened their doors to the public.

The company’s long list of products lines up with her words. The store offers a wide range of medicine that comes in the form of flower, edibles, concentrates and CBD products. CBD products include; capsules, lip balms, lotions, salves and tinctures.

Wide wooden boards and wooden tables greet the eye of customers entering the business, with the goal being to make them feel at home.

“When people we want it to feel like the mountains or like a lakeside cottage,” Morrotta said.

JAR puts meticulous detail into the cultivation process of their products. They grow all their own flower, and then test and verify their products to guarantee a precise dosing. They are extremely passionate about relentlessly working on ways to make their product the best out there.

JAR opened its first store in Windham back in January.

They have always been in love with the Bethel area and are thrilled to open up a store here.

“We’re into Sunday River, we love this place, this is basically a dream come true,” Ryan Roy, another business partner with JAR, said.

For more information people can call Erika at 207-824-1326, email conta[email protected] or visit the website www.jarcannabis.com

The store’s hours are currently Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

[email protected]

