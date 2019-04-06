OLD TOWN – The Courageous Steps Project, is hosting a free Community Educational Forum specifically focused on Wandering Prevention on Wednesday April, 10 at Old Town High School’s Cafeteria from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

This event is through the organization’s Operation Find Me Initiative,which was launched in December of 2018 from a generous grant of $4,500 awarded by the Wireless Zone Foundation of Giving. Matt Brown, the guest speaker will share his expertise and experience on wandering as he has raised a son with Autism while being a federal law enforcement officer. Now retired, Matt spends his time traveling around the country sharing tips on wandering prevention, as well as factors that can impact a child’s safety.

“We feel that it is important to keep children and young adults with developmental challenges safe in school and in the community” said Connor Archer, Founder and Executive Director of Courageous Steps.

Archer adds that educators, students, community members, state representatives and law enforcement, are encouraged and welcome to come and hear from Matt Brown, and learn about the hazards in the community.

Registration is required, and can be done so through accessing this link, so there can be an accurate count of safety bags and other handouts that will be provided; go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLSfwj9BZp8QoknpNrYlmjL0Wk_KypML2PbOohBLgcqIflvMLtA/viewform ###,

The Courageous Steps Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that strives to help children and young adults with developmental challenges in the communities of Eastern Maine. The Courageous Steps Project serves an estimated 1,000 individuals per year through its’ initiatives, including Operation Find Me. The Courageous Steps Project is oversight by a Governing Board of Directors and Committees. For more information, please email Archer at [email protected]

