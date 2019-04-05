POLAND — Former Selectpersons Stephen Robinson and Stanley Tetenman won election to the Select Board on Friday with 123 and 102 votes, respectively. Both are three-year terms.

Arthur Berry and Bruce Uldall lost their bids for the Select Board with 101 and 59 votes, respectively.

Claire Walker and Claire Ledoux were re-elected to the Ricker Memorial Library board of trustees. Walker had 192 votes and Ledoux got 154. Their terms are for three years.

Melanie Harvey also won re-election, receiving 184 votes for the Regional School Unit 16 board of directors.

The remaining warrant articles will be decided at the town meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Poland Regional High School auditorium on Route 26.

