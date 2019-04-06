FIRST TEAM
G Julia Colby Oxford Hills Jr. — Player of the Year
G Bri Jordan Gray-New Gloucester Sr.
F Jordan Grant Gray-New Gloucester Jr.
G Lexi Mittelstadt Mt. Blue Jr.
G Grace Fontaine Edward Little Sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Cecelia Dieterich Oxford Hills Jr.
G Aaliyah WilsonFalcone Winthrop Jr.
G Rylee Sevigny Mountain Valley So.
G Abby Nadeau Oak Hill Sr.
F Jade Perry Edward Little Sr.
THIRD TEAM
F Courtney Carrier Mountain Valley Sr.
G Haley Turcotte Spruce Mountain Sr.
G Summer Ross Mt. Abram Sr.
G Hannah Chaput Edward Little Jr.
G Emily Strachan Lewiston So.
HONORABLE MENTION: Charlee Cox, Lisbon, Jr.; Kaeti Butterfield, Monmouth, Sr. F; Luci Rothwell, Telstar, Jr. F; Mia-Angelina Leslie, St. Dom’s, Jr. F/G; Cassidy Dumont, Oxford Hills, So. G; Franceska Halloran, Hebron, Sr. G; Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester, Jr. F.; Maggie Hartnett, Oxford Hills, Jr.; Maddy Foster, Lewiston, Jr.; Desirae Dumais, Oak Hill, Jr.; Jillian Schmelzer, Winthrop, Jr.
