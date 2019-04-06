FIRST TEAM

G Julia Colby Oxford Hills Jr. — Player of the Year

G Bri Jordan Gray-New Gloucester Sr.

F Jordan Grant Gray-New Gloucester Jr.

G Lexi Mittelstadt Mt. Blue Jr.

G Grace Fontaine Edward Little Sr.

SECOND TEAM

G Cecelia Dieterich Oxford Hills Jr.

G Aaliyah WilsonFalcone Winthrop Jr.

G Rylee Sevigny Mountain Valley So.

G Abby Nadeau Oak Hill Sr.

F Jade Perry Edward Little Sr.

THIRD TEAM

F Courtney Carrier Mountain Valley Sr.

G Haley Turcotte Spruce Mountain Sr.

G Summer Ross Mt. Abram Sr.

G Hannah Chaput Edward Little Jr.

G Emily Strachan Lewiston So.

HONORABLE MENTION: Charlee Cox, Lisbon, Jr.; Kaeti Butterfield, Monmouth, Sr. F; Luci Rothwell, Telstar, Jr. F; Mia-Angelina Leslie, St. Dom’s, Jr. F/G; Cassidy Dumont, Oxford Hills, So. G; Franceska Halloran, Hebron, Sr. G; Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester, Jr. F.; Maggie Hartnett, Oxford Hills, Jr.; Maddy Foster, Lewiston, Jr.; Desirae Dumais, Oak Hill, Jr.; Jillian Schmelzer, Winthrop, Jr.

