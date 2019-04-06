ALL-REGION TEAM

Swimmer of the Year: Brooke Cloutier Lewiston Sr.

Taylor Belanger Lewiston Fr.

Melina Masselli Lewiston Jr.

Emma Hawley Lewiston Fr.

Leila R. Chirayath Edward Little Sr.

Izzy Bellefleur Edward Little So.

Emma Hefty Edward Little So.

Addi Dostie Edward Little So.

Ellena Frumiento Hebron Jr.

Jenna Boucher Leavitt Sr.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, hebron lumberjacks, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils
Related Stories
Latest Articles