ALL-REGION TEAM
Swimmer of the Year: Brooke Cloutier Lewiston Sr.
Taylor Belanger Lewiston Fr.
Melina Masselli Lewiston Jr.
Emma Hawley Lewiston Fr.
Leila R. Chirayath Edward Little Sr.
Izzy Bellefleur Edward Little So.
Emma Hefty Edward Little So.
Addi Dostie Edward Little So.
Ellena Frumiento Hebron Jr.
Jenna Boucher Leavitt Sr.
