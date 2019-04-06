LEWISTON – Donna Champagne, 59, of Lewiston, passed away on March 31, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Rhode Island on Nov. 18, 1959, to parents, Dewey and Jeannine (Couturier) Cato.

Donna graduated from Leavitt High School, class of 1978. She received her associate’s degree in nursing at University of Maine at Augusta, and later received her bachelor’s in nursing from University of Southern Maine.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and husband. She loved her pets, watching films, and following current events. In her youth, she liked water skiing and other water activities. She was a competitive swimmer. She worked as a registered nurse.

Donna was predeceased by her parents. Surviving her are her husband, Roland Champagne; son, Christian Cato, daughter-in-law, Tracy Brant, daughters, Beth Cato and Deborah Maxie, stepson, Roland Champagne III, future daughter-in-law, Jessica Sybley; grandchildren, Gabriel and Jacob Brant and Abbigail “Reese” Witham, and Emily and Bryce Champagne; and a nephew, Douglass Gagne.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

< Previous

Next >

filed under: