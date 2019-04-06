ORONO – Some Theatre Company will present “Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” by Sondheim and Wheeler, on April 19-21 and 26-28.

Set three-quarters in the round, the audience is invited into the streets of London, and who knows, into the barber chair!

“Sweeney Todd” is tthe Tony-Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of London. Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires a new ingredient for her meat pies that has the people of London lining up and the carnage has only just begun!

You can reserve tickets at https://www.stcmaine.org/. Shows will be at the Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Rd., Orono on Friday, April 19 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 26 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Due to the nature of the seating/staging, no late admittance will be allowed. Attendees are encouraged to use the bathroom prior to seating due to bathroom access during the performance being difficult.

This show is rated PG-13. Parental discretion is advised.

