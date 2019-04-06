GRAY — A Warren man was arrested early Saturday morning after attempting to rob Cumberland Farms on Main Street and leading police from several towns on a chase through the woods.

Jarryd King, 26, was charged by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery and violating conditions of release.

The Falmouth Police Department charged King with a slew of misdemeanors, including criminal mischief, failure to stop for a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of bail conditions, operating after suspension and creating a police standoff.

According to Capt. Don Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, King entered the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Gray “with his face covered and his hand in his pocket, as if to be holding a weapon.”

King ordered the clerk to give him money, and the clerk complied, according to Goulet.

King got into a vehicle and drove south on Route 100, where the description of him and his vehicle were given to local law enforcement agencies.

After being identified by the Falmouth Police Department, officers attempted to stop King, who led police on a chase to Leighton Road in Windham.

Goulet said King crashed at a Leighton road residence and “fled into the woods,” where he was tracked by a police dog from the Westbrook Police Department and other officers from police departments in Windham, Cumberland, Yarmouth, Falmouth and Westbrook.

King was found hiding in a tree and, at first, refused to come down, Goulet said.

Goulet said that after talking with officers, King agreed to climb down and surrender.

King was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he will be arraigned early next week, according to a press release from the Falmouth Police Department.

