POLAND — Voters passed all nine articles regulating medical and adult use of marijuana at Saturday’s town meeting.

The articles are now part of the town’s Comprehensive Land Use Code. The ordinances provide guidelines to the cultivation, testing, manufacturing and retail sales of marijuana. The individual ordinances specify locations, size of facility, ventilation and security necessities, and signage to go along with state licensing and permit requirements.

The ordinances were drawn up by a committee of 13 citizens, who met weekly in the latter part of 2018 and at the start of 2019. Gary Moulton, a committee member who is a criminal investigator with the federal Department of Homeland Security, said the committee took a look at the “reality” of marijuana and created a plan to prepare for it, “to have some sense of control, to effectively look out and regulate, to look out for the citizens of this town, legally and ethically.”

Debate did not last long. While one citizen warned that the town might become a “pot town,” Glenn Peterson, the executive director of a medical cannabis dispensary, claimed the local regulations would serve to keep the “black market” out of Poland.

The medical marijuana measures passed swiftly, but hand counts were required on two adult-use articles: the cultivation ordinance passed 61-55, retail sales passed 58-56.

Moderator Edward Rabasco moved through the municipal budget items in steady fashion and voters approved the $6.9 million as presented.

Voters also approved a Property Tax Assistance Ordinance that will provide tax relief to residents 70 years old and older who received a refund under the Maine Property Tax Fairness Credit.

The article that will allow proceeds from the sale of the Sadie Jackson lot on Estes Way off Summit Spring Road go to the Conservation Operation Fund passed overwhelmingly despite the fact that voters must authorize the sale at another town meeting.

It was announced that Poland resident and Androscoggin County Deputy Dennis P. Sampson, who passed away in May 2018, is the recipient of the 2018 W. Ballard Nash Sr. Community Service Award. The town report was dedicated in Sampson’s honor.

