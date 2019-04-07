LEEDS — Voters at town meeting Saturday approved a “slightly higher” $1.18 million municipal budget, according to Selectman Jan Weigman.

Weigman said townspeople voted in favor of all 33 articles on the town warrant and voted to reduce the dollar amount of one article from $1,000 to $350.

The total budget number did not include the SAD 52 assessment, Weigman said.

Weigman said that this year’s municipal budget is “slightly higher” than the previous year but “the budget pretty much stayed the same.”

He added that he did not know “exactly how much higher or lower this year’s budget is compared to last year,” but he said it was “not that much different.”

Residents also voted by ballot Friday to re-elect Weigman, SAD 52 Director Carlos Gnipp, and Fire Chief Glenn Holt.

All three ran unopposed, Weigman said.

