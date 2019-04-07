SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. – Jeannette Benoit Dion, 89, originally from Lewiston, passed away peacefully, on April 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She endured a lingering and burdensome illness without complaint, a testament to her faith.Jeannette was born in Lewiston on Jan. 28, 1930, the fourth-born child of John Victor Benoit and Adrienne Zoraide Roy. She attended Sainte Croix Parish elementary school and graduated from Lewiston High School. After a period of working retail for apparel merchants in Lewiston, she married the love of her life, Robert Ovila, whose family originally hails from the Province of Quebec.Jeannette and Robert had six children: Joanne, Michele, Robert, Claudette, Ann Marie and Deborah. Jeannette’s unconditional love of her husband and children included a large, close-knit extended family. She eagerly awaited Franco-American holidays throughout the year. Her cooking and baking filled her home with alluring aromas, especially beginning the day after Thanksgiving. She loved to entertain, to laugh heartily and never had enough family around the table. Reveillons on Christmas Eve were preceded by French and English carols while she played the piano with fervor, surrounded by a chorus of several generations. She always had a canine companion and loved them all, but her Bouvier des Flandres was her most cherished.Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband, Robert Ovila Dion, of 70 years; her daughter, Joanne Dion of Sun City Center, Fla. and her husband, Tom Wisely, daughter, Michele Benoit Dion, son, Robert Ovila Dion of Topsham and his wife, Charlene; her daughter, Claudette Dion Agren of Bradenton, Fla, and her husband, Douglas Agren, her daughter, Ann Marie Payne of Lewiston and her husband, Dwight Payne, her daughter, Deborah Dion Simon of Milwaukee, Wis. and her husband, Bryan Simon. She is also survived by her brother, John Benoit of Bangor and his wife, Priscilla and her sister-in-law, Therese Dion, of Lewiston. Additionally, Jeannette leaves behind Dee Turmenne Dion, the mother of two of her grandchildren and a dear, devoted daughter-in-law.She will be missed by her grandchildren: Julie LeBlanc, Douglas Leblanc, Robert Dion, Courtney Dion, Tyson Paradis, Erin Harmon, Jeremy Payne, Katelyn Payne, Brianna Roy, Emily Payne, Hannah Kirschner and Sophie Kirschner. Also, great-grandchildren: Douglas, Jackson, Braden, Fiona, Robert, Addison and Max.Our entire family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to her loving care-givers, notably, Edna Carlin, Mobile Physicians’ nursing and physician staff and the compassionate LifePath Hospice nurses and physicians.There will be no service at this time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette’s memory toLifePath Hospice,3010 W. Azeele St.,Tampa, FL 33609

< Previous

Next >

filed under: