EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Tom Smith (first year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 3-9

Returning athletes: Seniors — Leighton Girardin (M), Cam Audette (A), Nick Davis (D), Dawson Tracey (D); Juniors — Gunnar Winslow (G), Storm Jipson (LSM), Cam Sturgis (M), Brandon Dube (D), Tanner Holbrook (M); Sophomore — Caleb Strout (M)

Key losses: Spencer Frahn, Justin Theriault, Terrell Thomas, Tyler Morin.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Aiden Charest (M); Freshman — Tyler Smith (A).

Season outlook: Smith takes over the program after serving as an assistant coach last year. Four starters return, led by the speedy Girardin, who is shifting from defensive to offensive middie, and will key the scoring attack as an outstanding face-off man. Winslow performed well in his first year in goal last year. Numbers are low (23) so the Eddies’ overall health could determine whether they can reach their goal of returning to the playoffs.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Kris Parkin (second varsity year, fourth overall)

Class: C; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 7-7, lost in quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Brannon Gilbert (G), Kyle Curtis (D), Wyatt Edwards (D), Lawson Dunford (D), Kyle Mercier (A), Jeremy Mazur (A); Juniors — Gabe Gendreau (M), Hunter Brown (M), Scott Lynch (M), Danny Stash (M), Zach Durapau (M/A) Andrew Lacerda (A).

Key losses: Oliver Grant, Shayne Splint.

Promising newcomers: None

Season outlook: Graduating one starter from their inaugural varsity season, the Patriots have virtually the entire roster back. They hope the experience from last year’s tough schedule will help make their second season at the varsity level even more successful.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Ben Fournier (seventh year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 10-4, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Hunter Steele (G), Trevor Eliason (D), Lennon Labelle (D), Tanner Cortes (M), Billy Blanchette (M), Tyler Marcoux (M); Juniors — Sam Payne (A), Logan Michaud (A), Cayden Poisson (M); Sophomore — Keagan Whiting (D).

Key losses: Gunnar Wade, Conrad Albert, Jayden Wilson, Garrett Poussard, Ryan Bossie, Brendon Hanlon.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Hunter King (F); Sophomores — Mason Longchamps (A), Bryce Dufor (M),Ben Dostie (D); Freshmen — Jack Madden (M), Troy Poulin (A), Dante Scales (M), Elisha Brito (D).

Season outlook: The Blue Devils will have several holes to fill after graduating 10 seniors and most of last year’s offense. But they still have a good mix of young talent and solid veterans, led by returning KVAC all-stars Steele, Cortes and Payne. Fournier will be counting on those upperclassmen to set the tone while the younger players fill in the gaps. The Devils will be shooting for another deep playoff run.

MARANACOOK/WINTHROP HAWKS

Coach: Kyle Dennett (first year)

Class: C

Last year’s results: 7-6, lost in quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Wil Hays (G), Colin Adair (A), Owen Austin (M), Gavin Towns (D); Juniors — Garit Laliberte (M), Ian Dow (A), Skylar Boucher (M), Jacob Sousa (D/LSM), Will Colvin (D); Sophomore — Tim Worster (M).

Key loss: Tanner Evans.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Beau Schmelzer (M); Junior — Patrick Prescott (A); Sophomore — Thomas Thornton (A); Freshmen — Wyatt Lyons (M), Eric Vining (A), Matt Fenalson (Spruce Mountain).

Season outlook: Dennett moves up from assistant coach to assume the coaching helm that Zach Stewart held for the past seven years. After graduating only one senior, last year’s nucleus remains almost completely intact, led by KVAC all-stars Hays and Colvin. The Hawks will be tested by a demanding schedule that includes numerous Class A and B opponents. It could pay off in them making a deep playoff run in June.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Kevin Averill (fifth year)

Class: B; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 2-10

Returning athletes: Seniors — Levi Hiltz (D), Sam Smith (M), Dom Giampietro (LSM); Juniors — Evan Stone (A), Finn Towle (D), Caleb Haines (M); Sophomores — Keegan Roberts (A), Adam Loewen (D), Nick Fraser (G).

Key losses: Reed Wells, Aidan Salisbury, Will Salisbury, Brody Looney, Marshall Doyon, Cam Foss, Brian Hayes, Matt Hyde.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Xander Gurney (M), Trinity Titus (M).

Season outlook: The Cougars are a young team looking to develop depth as the season unfolds. The young core is talented and brings lacrosse experience to the field, just not varsity experience. Improving on the fundamentals daily should translate to more success.

OAK HILL/MONMOUTH/LISBON RAIDERS

Coach: Joseph Hinkley (fourth year)

Class: C

Last year’s results: 9-4, lost in Class C quarterfinals

Returning athletes: Seniors — Noah Moring (A), Xavier Michaud (A), Gabe Bergeron (M), Adam Lapointe (LSM), Ethan Richard (D), Brandon Glover (G); Sophomore — Riley Worth (A/M).

Key losses: Darren Bailey, Bailey Drouin, Bryce Harlow.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Liam Rodrigue (D); Sophomores — Max Hall (D), Tiger Hopkins (A), Josh Gosslin (LSM).

Season outlook: The Raiders should have the tools in place to maintain or even improve upon last year’s strong season. Hinkley considers his attack men, defense and goalie as the team’s strengths. The only question is in the midfield, where the Raiders are very young and the coach will be looking for regular improvement.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Hunter Rowell (fifth year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 3-9

Returning athletes: Seniors — Zavier Balzano (M), Sebastian Brochu (D), Michael Corbett (A), Mo Karim (A), Jacob Lang (A), Alex Moore (M), Trevor Reid (D); Juniors — Tommy Bancroft (M), Wyatt Bryant (A), Dalton Cheever (M), Blaine Cyr (A), Jake Domegan (D), Devin Dumais (A), Josh Guffey (M), Parker Lessard (G), Owen Orlando (D), Pat Paine (D), Nate Plourde (G), Seamus Winniong (M), Sergio Cervantes (M); Sophomores — Conor Costa (M), Mario DeVivo (M), Jackson Leduc (D), Hunter Malloy (M/A), Jacob Mondor (M), Tanner Morrison (M/A), Kalvin Page (D), Caden Poland (M/A), Payton Sherbinksi (M/A), Alden Timm (M/A), Alex Twitchell (D).

Key losses: Sam Bourget, Jarrod Todd, Jacob Ajayi, Justin David.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Nicholas Martinez (M/A), Andre McKissick (M/A), Stanley Wu (M/A); Sophomores — Boden Dock (LSM/UTIL), Camden Stetson (M/A); Freshmen — Nick Bancroft (M/A), Connor Corbett (M/A), Kaleb Gordon (M/A), Patrick Lawler (M/A), Hayden Riley (M/A), Charlie Robinson (M/A), Paul Rudman (M/A), Donovan Sanborn (M/A), Ayden St. Laurent (M/A), Grey Vanderwood (M/A).

Season outlook: The Vikings took a step forward last year, improving from zero to three wins, and expects to continue to improve as the program continues to grow. Rowell is excited to have a core of veterans to pass along its work ethic and leadership to a large group of newcomers.

ST. DOMINIC ACADEMY SAINTS

Coach: Tim Matteson (second year)

Class: C; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 0-12

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cam Palmer (D); Juniors — Will Fletcher (A), Alex Roy (A), Robbie Dick (M); Sophomores — Max Comis (G), Gage Smith (D), Dom Brunetti (D), Lucas Pushard (M).

Key losses: Hunter Emery, Matt Gagnon.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Garrett Woodruff (M); Sophomore —Noah Pratt (M); Freshman — Chase McKeen (M).

Season outlook: Last year’s growing pains should lead to the Saints being more competitive and finding the win column. The Saints graduated just three seniors but still will have one of the younger teams in the WMC.

