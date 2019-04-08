Crocuses that were open and in full bloom yesterday are covered with snow on Franklin Street in Lewiston on Monday morning. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Bruce Sanford didn’t let a driving snowstorm keep him down as he takes a measurement high above Lisbon Street in Lewiston on Monday morning for one of the final pieces of molding on the facade of the Hartley Block complex. A third of the apartments are occupied, and the first floor retail spaces are nearing completion. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Penza Lemba clears the snow off her vehicle on Jefferson Street in Lewiston on Monday morning as snow piled up overnight after yesterday’s warm and sunny day. “It’s not as bad as last year, I’m used to it now.” said Lemba as she cleaned off her brush and ducked inside her warm SUV. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
lewiston maine, weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles