Bruce Sanford didn’t let a driving snowstorm keep him down as he takes a measurement high above Lisbon Street in Lewiston on Monday morning for one of the final pieces of molding on the facade of the Hartley Block complex. A third of the apartments are occupied, and the first floor retail spaces are nearing completion. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

An early spring storm could dump as much as a foot of snow in some parts of Maine on Monday.

The National Weather Service Office in Gray said the storm probably won’t have much of an impact in Portland and elsewhere in southern Maine, with maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow falling and melting quickly.

But meteorologist Derek Schroeter predicted as much as 12 inches of snow would accumulate Monday in areas like Carrabassett Valley. Other interior locations, such as the Bangor area, could see 4 to 8 inches of snow while Lewiston and Augusta might get 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Graphic by National Weather Service

While schools in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties started as usual Monday morning, many such as RSU 4 and RSU 16 were dismissing students early.

Monday’s snowfall won’t be the end of it. More snow is expected Tuesday evening.

Coastal regions won’t see much, if any, accumulation, but inland areas may be in line for another 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday, with 3 to 5 inches falling in the mountains.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles