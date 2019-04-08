An early spring storm could dump as much as a foot of snow in some parts of Maine on Monday.

The National Weather Service Office in Gray said the storm probably won’t have much of an impact in Portland and elsewhere in southern Maine, with maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow falling and melting quickly.

But meteorologist Derek Schroeter predicted as much as 12 inches of snow would accumulate Monday in areas like Carrabassett Valley. Other interior locations, such as the Bangor area, could see 4 to 8 inches of snow while Lewiston and Augusta might get 2 to 6 inches of snow.

While schools in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties started as usual Monday morning, many such as RSU 4 and RSU 16 were dismissing students early.

Monday’s snowfall won’t be the end of it. More snow is expected Tuesday evening.

Coastal regions won’t see much, if any, accumulation, but inland areas may be in line for another 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday, with 3 to 5 inches falling in the mountains.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: