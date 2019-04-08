This time of year, it is no joke: The Maine Better Transportation Association is once again holding its Worst Road in Maine contest. The winner gets $529, which the association says is the estimated amount residents pay in costs for extra maintenance and repairs from bad roads.

The statewide estimate is $541 million.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Buxton said the contest started in 2010 and the last time they held it, in 2014, Gabriel Zacchai of Camden won $296, a sign of how much costs have gone up. He nominated Route 15 from Blue Hill to Stonington that year.

The contest this year is focused on state highways, bridges and state-aid roads. Nominations, which include a story and picture, are due by May 1. See fixmainroads.org for more details.

This story was originally published April 8, 2019, in "The Buzz: Auburn brothers are on the box, hiring as frozen seafood meals keep growing."

