Local TV stations in the Portland and Lewiston-Auburn areas plan to change their frequencies starting Saturday, requiring TV owners using antennae for free over-the-air viewing of local network stations to rescan those channels on their television set, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC announced that more than 1,000 television stations have or will be transitioning to new frequencies between now and July 2020. Viewers in this area may have already seen announcements being aired on those stations. Television stations are changing their frequencies to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. Nationwide, 13.9 percent, or 16.6 million households, watch TV exclusively over the air with an antenna.

The stations changing frequencies starting next weekend include: WGME (CBS13); WPME (Ion35) and WPFO (Fox23), according to the FCC.

Viewers who want to continue watching those stations using an antenna will need to rescan their televisions in order to retain those stations.

By rescanning, viewers who watch TV using an antenna will locate the stations at their new frequencies and may even discover new channels in their broadcast area.

TV stations are changing frequencies on a rolling basis, so consumers will likely need to rescan their televisions more than once, according to the FCC. Most viewers don’t need any new devices, equipment or services to rescan their TVs.

Cable and satellite TV subscribers won’t need to rescan.

According to directions being distributed on behalf of the FCC, to rescan, TV viewers will need to find the “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning” or “Auto Search” designations in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu of their digital TV’s remote control or analog TV’s converter box. Once you find the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” button, choose the automatic option to rescan.

Visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” for more information.

