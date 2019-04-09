New York City has declared a public health emergency and ordered mandatory measles vaccinations amid an outbreak, the Associated Press reported.

At least 285 people have contracted measles in the city since September, and the order covers four Zip codes in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The mandate orders all unvaccinated people in the area, including a concentration of Orthodox Jews, to receive inoculations, including for children over 6 months old, the AP reported. Anyone who resists could be fined $1,000.

“This is the epicenter of a measles outbreak that is very, very troubling and must be dealt with immediately,” de Blasio said at a news conference in Williamsburg. “The measles vaccine works. It is safe, it is effective, it is time-tested . . . the faster everyone heeds the order, the faster we can lift it.”

Some Orthodox Jews have resisted vaccines.

The outbreak in the area has been tied to a child who had not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and contracted the disease during a trip to Israel.

“Since then, there have been additional people from Brooklyn and Queens who were unvaccinated and acquired measles while in Israel,” according to the city’s health department.

< Previous

Next >