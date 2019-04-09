TOPSHAM — Firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire reported at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at 32 Patricia Drive.

Topsham Fire Chief Christopher McLaughlin said an occupant was cooking lunch and discovered fire in the stove and refrigerator area.

“We were able to contain the fire to the kitchen itself,” he said. “We didn’t see any extension into the attic or adjacent rooms.”

There is minor smoke damage and water damage to the kitchen and some in the basement, “but all in all we were able to save most of their bedrooms and most of their belongings,” the chief said.

McLaughlin believes either a malfunction of an appliance, or human error, but he is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The house belongs to Nickole Leveille and is insured.

Chris Zawatski also lives at the home and said he was in the basement watching television when the fire broke out. His daughter was cooking meatballs in the kitchen before she yelled to him downstairs. The stove was ablaze and he, his daughter and 1-year-old granddaughter got out safely.

