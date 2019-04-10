FREEPORT — Sean Goodrich was collecting comic books in his basement and selling them on eBay when he first dreamed of having his own retail store.

That dream is finally becoming a reality.

Goodrich and his business partner, Ashley Cotter-Cairns, are set to open Freeport’s first comic book shop, DotCom Comics, on May 4.

“We are so excited to be a part of this community in this way,” said Goodrich, who also lives in Freeport. “We are really looking forward to meeting our new customers, too.”

The shop at 136 Main St., next to Subway, will carry modern and back issues, graphic novels, apparel, toys and vintage pieces. It will specialize in vintage comic books and memorabilia, and carry a large stock of “Star Wars” collectibles.

Goodrich previously operated his eBay partnership from office space in town. But the company’s inventory kept growing and eventually he and Cotter-Cairns outgrew the space.

“We were basically drowning in comic books and we barely had any space to walk around ourselves,” he said. “We knew expanding would be a good idea, and this is any comic book nerd’s dream.”

In 2018, Goodrich hired more staff and started looking for retail space.

“We found this space in Freeport’s town center, and I knew it would be a perfect fit for us,” he said.

May 4 is also Free Comic Book Day around the country. DotCom will be giving away free vintage comic books, in addition to the Marvel, DC and other free comic books published on that date.

To help out at the shop, Goodrich recently hired the former owner of Zimmie’s, another Maine comic book shop, as the store’s manager. The Lewiston store closed its doors last month after Goodrich approached Daniel Bailey with both a job offer and an offer to buy Bailey’s entire collection.

“I couldn’t refuse their offer and this is just a great opportunity for me,” Bailey said. “My customers won’t have to travel too far and now they get to go through an even bigger collection.”

According to Bailey and Goodrich, Zimmies’ former customers can ask for home deliveries in Lewiston.

“We want those customers to be able to still get their comic books, even if they aren’t able to come into the store,” Goodrich said.

According to Goodrich, DotCom will offer a pull list to its loyal customers, who will be allowed to reserve particular comic books each month.

“We will also have exclusive events for our pull list members,” he said.

Before the shop opens, members can enjoy an exclusive showing of the new “Avengers Endgame” movie at Nordica Theatre on April 29 at 7 p.m.

“We want to offer more events like this throughout the year for our customers and get the community involved, too,” Goodrich said.

DotCom Comics will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Customers will be able to buy, sell and trade their comic books.

“Our inventory is full of vintage comic books and memorabilia, and even if you aren’t a comic book nerd, we think you will find something at the store you’ll like,” Goodrich said.

Patti McDonald can be reached at 780-9123 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @pmcdonaldme.

