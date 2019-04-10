Steven Wilson steers his sulky off the track Wednesday afternoon at the Farmington Fairgrounds after a training session. Despite a mud-soaked track, Wilson was exercising Another Sassy Filly, a 2-year-old Standardbred, in preparation for July’s Maine Sire Stakes. Maine’s harness racing season started last weekend in Scarborough and continues every weekend there through the summer. There is a week of racing during the Farmington Fair in mid-September. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
Mike Cushing is covered in mud as he circles the track with Yankee Peach, left, and Shady Touch on Wednesday at the Farmington Fairgrounds. The racing season started last weekend in Scarborough and continues every weekend there through the summer. There is a week of racing during the Farmington Fair in mid-September. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Girls' Basketball
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
College
-
River Valley
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.