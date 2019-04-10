WILTON — A local woman has succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire Monday, April 8, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Stephen McCausland said Lauralyn Wright, 54, died early Tuesday morning.

McCausland said firefighters rescued and resuscitated Lauralyn Wright, 54, outside her bedroom at Village View Apartments at 101 Village View St.

Wright suffered burns and serious smoke inhalation.

She was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

McCausland said the fire, reported at about 7:30 a.m., started in Wright’s bedroom and was contained to that area.

Sgt. Joel Davis, investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s office said Wednesday the fire would most likely be determined to be accidental as a result of improperly disposed smoking materials.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: