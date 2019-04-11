BUCKFIELD BUCKS

Coach: Sandy Albert (sixth year)

Class: D South; Conference: East/West

Last year’s results: 14-5, lost in regional final.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Hannah Shields (C), Julia Dow (P/IF), Maggie Bragg (OF), Morgan Arsenault (OF); Juniors — Molly Bourget (OF), Katy Henderson (OF), Deja Bennett (IF); Sophomores — Cara Merrill (P/IF), Cassidy Lowell (IF), Siana Jacobs (IF).

Key losses: Carly Trimm, Cassidy Hart, Brittney Warren.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Paige Fogg, Kassandra Keough, Ruby Cyr, McKenna Ridlon, Alyssa Litchfield, Kayden Haylock, Emily Carrasquillo.

Season outlook: The Bucks bring back much of last year’s regional runner-up team, plus add “an extremely talented class of seven freshmen,” according to Albert. They expect to build off last year’s momentum — including finally getting past Richmond — and to be one of the top teams in D South and make a deep playoff run.

DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Scott Underhill (third year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 3-13

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ashley Perrault (P/SS), Alexa Varnum (3B), Lillie Williams (2B/C); Junior — Katie Morse (1B/3B); Sophomores — Kailey Hackett (OF/P), Alexa Perrault (C/IF), Caitlin Daley (OF).

Key losses: None.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Alyvia Perrault (SS/P), Abby Stevens (IF), Megan Fletcher (IF), Allie Dyke (IF/OF).

Season outlook: Underhill said the team’s goal is to make the playoffs. It would be the Cougars’ first time since 2016, and the first in Underhill’s tenure. Pitching will be the key, he said, with three different options to put in the circle. The Cougars are aiming to be competitive, consistent and aggressive between the lines.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Elaine Derosby (15th year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 10-8, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Olivia Lare (OF), Abby Russell (IF/OF); Juniors — Jordan Cummings (C/IF), Caroline Hammond (IF/P), Anna LeBlanc (IF/C), Chantel Ouellette (P/OF); Sophomore — Hannah Smith (P/OF).

Key losses: Grace Beaudet, Taylor Depot, Emily Lashua, Madison Thistlewaite, Emma Desjardins.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Cassady Bussiere, Alexis Downs; Sophomores — Emma Samson, Courtney Larson; Freshmen — Madison Emmert, McKenzi Horton.

Season outlook: The Red Eddies are looking to build off the growth that their pitching staff of Ouellette, Smith and Hammond had last year. Cummings’ continued growth at catcher will help in that regard. Losing three power hitters will hurt, so the offense will look different, and will use the speed of the incoming underclassmen.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Amanda Harmon (ninth year)

Class: B South; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 12-6, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Alexa Thayer (C), Mikaela Ryan (CF); Junior — Lydia Espling (SS).

Key loss: Alie Martel (P).

Promising newcomers: “Incoming freshmen show promise to fill gaps both in the batting order and on the field,” Harmon said.

Season outlook: The Patriots have to find a new ace pitcher but all the other key positions will continue to be filled by some key players. The veterans will be leaned on for their knowledge and experience. Harmon is stressing one inning at a time, and looks forward to that meaning another postseason appearance.

HEBRON LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Katie Ftorek (11th year)

Conferences: MAISAD, NEPSAC

Last year’s results: 4-4, lost in MAISAD semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Franceska Halloran (P), Morgan Prentice (C), Peyton Spurr (P/1B); Junior — Ainsley King (P); Sophomore — Lily Bergeron (CF).

Key loss: Eliza Beaudin (SS/3B).

Season outlook: The Lumberjacks had an abrupt end to their season in the MAISAD semifinals last year, according to Ftorek, but it was an otherwise good season that they look forward to building off of this year. Strong pitching returns, but Hebron will have to replace some key hitters.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Kevin Leonard (10th year)

Class: B South; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 7-10, lost in regional prelims.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Emily Swan (P/3B), Hannah DeBlois (P/IF/OF), Anika Mitchell (OF/IF), Mallory Casey (1B); Sophomore — Ginny Twitchell (IF/OF).

Key losses: Mackenzie Treadwell, Kassie Murch, Hannah Chouinard, Leah Maheux.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Colleen Mathieu (returning from injury), Eve Martineau, Cadence McDowell, Paige Demascio.

Season outlook: Leonard said a “good mix of talent could make this club interesting.” The Hornets have some holes to fill, but they do bring back a handful of seniors, including a pair of pitchers, and welcome in some freshmen reinforcements. They will have a tough schedule this year, including three Class A schools.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Ryan Cormier (first year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 13-4, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Kallie May, Maddie Mercier; Juniors — Kali Voss, Kacey Hopper, Jordyn Rubin; Sophomores — Gemma Landry, Skylar Gelinas, Abby Chartier.

Key losses: Danielle Cyr, Jordan Mynahan, Megan Theriault, Meagan Gosselin, Emily Mousseau.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Madison Laflamme, Isabelle Cormier; Freshman — Charlotte Cloutier.

Season outlook: The Blue Devils not only have a new coach in Cormier, but they also have to replace two starting pitchers and a veteran starting catcher. They do return some of their best position players, and there are options to fill out the battery, so Cormier should have the pieces to keep the Blue Devils in contention.

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Terri Tlumac (ninth year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 13-5, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Mallory Fairbanks (P/IF), Carly Drischler (3B), Ivy Morris (OF), Alyssa Judd (Util), Joanna Turner (Util); Juniors — Giana Russo (C), Kiley Merritt (1B); Sophomore — Sarah Haggerty (OF).

Key losses: Morgan Fenderson (OF), Brittany Norman (SS).

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Riece St. Amant (Util); Freshman — Erica Hill (P/IF).

Season outlook: Tlumac said her team is looking to be fundamentally strong this season. The Greyhounds have an “amazing group of returning players,” according to Tlumac, and they are aiming to improve on last year’s record.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coaches: Dave Kaplan and Mike Langlois (sixth year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 11-6, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Abby Ferland (C), Mariah Herr (P), Emily Kaplan (CF), Haylee Langlois (1B); Junior — Dani Dulac (Util); Sophomores — Abby Flanagan (2B), Erin Gosselin (RF), Emma Johnson (LF), Brooke Rooney (OF).

Key loss: Emily Chasse (P).

Promising newcomers: Junior — Jordyn Gowell (OF); Freshmen — Katie Laliberte (IF), Taylor Truman (IF), Megan Ham (C), Asia Guenette (IF), Avery Beaudoin (OF), Casey Kaplan (OF), Mara Poulin (C).

Season outlook: Kaplan thinks the Mustangs should compete well with their blend of youth and veterans. They should be solid up and down the lineup, and the defense should be above average. Herr takes over for Chasse as the No. 1 pitcher, and combined with Ferland it should be a good veteran battery.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coaches: Lisa Russell and Gary Dolloff (eighth year)

Class: B South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 0-16

Returning athletes: Seniors — Taylor Henry, Bre Burgess; Juniors — Saydie Garbarini, Audra Bean; Sophomores — Gabbie Gallant, Gracie Farnum, Kendall Petrie, Bella Simmons.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Leigha Carrier, Courtney Carrier; Juniors — Autumn Freeman, Karizma Chickering.

Season outlook: After “last season’s drought,” as Russell called it, the Falcons are encouraged by their roster this year. They are looking forward to a new season and new opportunities. The team will look very different than last year, according to Russell, and they are hoping for a winning season.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coaches: Bridget Blood (third year); John Chase, assistant (second year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 1-15

Returning athletes: Seniors — Kiley Holt (CF), Maya Caron (C); Juniors — Hailey Walker (P), Baylie McLaughlin (LF).

Key losses: Chenoa Savage (3B), Abby Holland (SS), Emma Berube (2B).

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Edilia Stinchfield (IF), Falia Ridley (IF).

Season outlook: The Roadrunners have a young core and a tough schedule, but their goal is to compete in every game. They return their pitcher-catcher battery and a couple experienced outfielders, but they lost much of their starting infield. They hope to steal some wins this season.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Ron Smith (fourth year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 5-11

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ashley Wiles (IF), Wylie Post (IF), Rylee Briggs (C), Ace Provencher (IF/P), Jocelyn Dagget (IF), Bradie Reynolds (OF), Macey Phillips (OF), Amelia Frederic (Util); Juniors — Madisyn Smith (P), Angela Guppy (Util/P), Sidney Belanger (Util), Gianna Kennedy (Util), Jenessa Stanley (Util); Sophomore — Makayla Gross (P).

Key losses: Samantha Ellis, Grace Foss.

Season outlook: The Cougars play in the “always tough A North,” Smith said, but they hope to compete day in and day out for a playoff spot. The players on the roster have been together for a while now, so they should be poised to take the next step this season.

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Allyson Collins (eighth year)

Class: B South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 13-4, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Abby Nadeau (C/3B), Sadie Waterman (P/1B), Mahala Smith (CF/C), Molly Flaherty (P/1B), Miranda Kramer (OF), Mikayla Buckmore (IF); Juniors — Julia Noel (3B/2B), Emily Ahlberg (2B).

Key losses: Kiera Young (SS), Julia Ahlberg (1B), Rylea Swan (OF), Kaitlyn Ridley (OF).

Promising newcomer: Sophomore — Adelle Surette (SS).

Season outlook: The Raiders are looking to turn regular-season success into postseason victories. Collins believes there are enough veterans who have experienced those playoff disappointments to learn from them and get the team ready to go on a postseason run this year. Having a senior pitching duo with Waterman and Flaherty, paired with Nadeau behind the plate should help, as should Nadeau’s power bat.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Cindy Goddard (31st year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 16-4, state runners-up.

Returning athletes: Senior — Sydney Crocker (P); Juniors — Brooke Carson (1B), Lauren Merrill (P), Madison Day (SS), Ashley Childs (C), Kori Kahkonen (OF/3B).

Key losses: Kaisa Heikkinen, Madison Starbird, McKayla Starbird, Kenzie Kahkonen.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Kiara McLeod (OF), Katie Montelango (3B), Olivia Gallan (2B), Hayleigh Sawyer (OF); Freshman — Bella DeVivo (OF).

Season outlook: The Vikings lost a few key players from last year’s state runner-up team, but they bring back their battery of pitcher Lauren Merrill and catcher Ashley Childs. Goddard is looking for her team to just play its best every game with the hopes that it will be enough to get the Vikings back to the state championship game.

POLAND KNIGHTS

Coaches: Kayla Vannah and Katrina Seeley (third year)

Class: B South; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 10-8, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Shelby LaFrinea (OF), Elizabeth Tibbetts (OF); Juniors — Kailyn Eskuri (2B), Karley O’Leary (SS/P), Ally Gagne (P), Chloe Tufts (C), Amanda Gagne (OF); Sophomore — Kailyn O’Leary (C/IF).

Key loss: Morgan Brousseau.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Emma Gagne (Util), Emma Bunyea (Util).

Season outlook: The Knights expect to be competitive in the Western Maine Conference again this season. The still-young team is continuing to grow and gain confidence. Vannah said this will be a fun season to watch the Knights.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Clint Brooks (eighth year)

Class: B South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 9-8, lost in regional prelims.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Calley Baker (RF), Paige Hutton (SS), Haley Turcotte (SS), Brooke Buote (2B), Julianne Doiron (1B); Juniors — Emily Castonguay (2B/LF), Grace Harmatys (CF), Skye Chretien (SS/2B); Sophomores — Hannah Turcotte (P), Abby Ortiz (C).

Key losses: Morgan Dalton (OF), Allison Acritelli (LF/C), Hailee Perkins (3B).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Adelle Foss (P); Juniors — Kayla Adams (1B), Jenna Martin (Util), Ashley Campbell (3B).

Season outlook: The Phoenix are returning much of last year’s team that made the playoffs before losing to eventual regional champ Greely in the preliminary round. They hope to make a deeper run with the experience that they bring back. Hannah Turcotte will look to build on last year’s freshman campaign in the circle, and Brooks can also bring in newcomer Adelle Foss to pitch. At the plate, the Phoenix have a good balance of speed and power, according to Brooks.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Chris Whitney (first year)

Class: C South; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 2-14

Returning athletes: Seniors — Karrington Murphy (2B), Cassie Roy (OF), Morgan Roy (OF), Mikayla Jackson (3B); Junior — Skye Rogers (P/OF); Sophomore — Lucy Frenette (C), Emma Skolfield (SS).

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Bella Perryman (1B), Sydney Dick (OF).

Season outlook: Whitney takes over a relatively young roster, with just five upperclassmen starters and sophomores at key positions. Indoor practices have meant lots of defensive reps, but Whitney thinks the offense will still be ahead of the defense.

TELSTAR REBELS

Coaches: Natasha Howard (second year), Krystle Gould (second year) and Tiffany Jordan (first year).

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 6-11, lost in regional prelims.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Hannah Evans (2B), Julia Cherkis (C), Abby Harrington (1B), Georgia Piawlock (OF); Juniors — Aneah Bartlett (SS), Luci Rothwell (1B), Emily Fraser (OF/Util), Perry Morton (3B/OF); Sophomores — Brooklyn Kimball (OF/Util), Shelby Thorman (C), Jewel Smith (OF).

Key losses: Taylor Mason, Kiley Martin, Sonja Farrington.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Brookline Gordon (Util); Freshmen — Natasha Mason (P), Macie Hallet (OF).

Season outlook: The Rebels have to find a new No. 1 pitcher, but they bring back most of last year’s roster, which continues to add experience and is starting to show “great leadership qualities,” according to Howard. They also bring in some “young yet talented” players to the mix as well. Howard thinks this will be a memorable season for her team.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Chuck Gurney (fifth year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 13-5, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Moriah Hajduk (2B), Devyn Taylor (OF), Olivia Simonson (3B), Hanna Caprara (C), Maria Dostie (OF), Layne Audet (P), Kate Perkins (SS); Juniors — Kayla Weber (3B/OF), Sam Allen (OF), Bryanna Baxter (1B); Sophomore — Lindsay Letourneau (1B/OF).

Key loss: Danielle McClure.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Sydney Harrison (OF); Freshmen — Lydia Rice (C/OF), Maddie Perkins (3B/OF).

Season outlook: The Ramblers return eight of their nine starters from last year’s team that established itself as a serious C South contender. Gurney said the team has an “our time is now” attitude this season, and they are aiming to take the next step in the playoffs.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: