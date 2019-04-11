WILTON — Ambition Brewing has had a busy few weeks since its soft opening Feb. 28. At noon Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held as part of the pub’s grand opening weekend.

Trisha Mosher, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, provided a sign, balloons, ribbon and special shears for the ceremony.

“Wilton is growing by leaps and bounds,” she said.

There was standing room only in the pub prior to the ceremony.

Ambition Brewing co-owner Josh Michaud cut the ribbon in front of the pub’s door as partners Jeff and Marylena Chaisson looked on. Several chamber members were on hand.

“It’s really exciting to see the community supporting this,” Michaud said. “We’re happy. This is a fun job for us.”

Michaud said it has been a busy four to five weeks since the soft opening. All but two of the 119 mug club memberships have been sold.

“We’re always releasing new brews,” he said. “Our latest is a pale ale. A dark wheat and a lager will be coming up soon. We’re trying a lot of different things.”

Michaud and the Chaissons also own Expenet Technologies, which has offices in Wilton and Farmington.

“There is a great group of people working for us there,” he said. “They have stepped up while we’ve been working here. We’re trying to expand there as well.”

Ambition Brewing’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hours may expand this summer.

“We’re still feeling out what we can support here,” Michaud said.

