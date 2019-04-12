BUCKFIELD BUCKS

Coach: Richard Finnegan (first year)

Class: D South; Conference: EWC

Last year’s results: 11-7, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Dylan Harvey (SS/2B), Cole Merrill (C), Shane St. Pierre (OF); Juniors — Tyler Gammon (P/SS), Joshua Gonyea (OF), Brandon Donahue (OF); Sophomores — Rick Kraske (P/IF), Kaleb Harvey (2B/OF), Keegan Jack (P/1B).

Key losses: Ethan Jackson, Tyler Sullivan, Zack Grover.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Shane Adams (3B), Shawn Hardy (OF), Preston Brickel (OF); Junior — Victor Verrill (P/OF); Freshmen — Hunter Driscoll (C/OF), Zach Shields (2B/OF).

Season outlook: Finnegan is the Bucks’ third coach in as many years, but the flow of talent has been consistent and should have them in position to contend in Class D again. They graduated the middle of last year’s order but still have much of the lineup returning. They also need to find a new anchor of the pitching staff but have decent depth for a small school.

DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Ryan Palmer (13th year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 6-10

Returning players: Seniors — Jeremy St. Germain (1B), Wyatt Lufkin (P/SS), Chandler Redmond (CF), Sam Holmes (P/3B), Tucker Olsen (2B); Junior — Mike Packard (P/IF); Sophomores — Dallas Berry (C), Cole Brown (P/IF), Jacob York (1B/DH), Derek Ducharme (OF).

Key losses: Cooper Chiasson, Cam Turner, Luke Lueders, Jacob Gaudin, Quinten Penley, Chase Thebarge.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Nolan DeGroot (1B); Sophomore — Liam Burnette (Util.).

Season outlook: After some injuries to their pitching staff gave them a rare postseason vacation, the Cougars are hoping to get back into the playoff picture led by the experience their young staff picked up last year. The offense, led by Redmond, a second-team MVC all-star last year, doesn’t have a lot of pop so the Cougras will be looking to manufacture runs.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Dave Jordan (fifth year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 13-4, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Christian Beliveau (CF), Ethan Brown (P/1B), Ben Cassidy (P/RF); Juniors — Jake Arel (P/IF), Austin Brown (P/SS).

Key losses: Grant Hartley, Maxx Bell, Nick Hathaway.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Hunter Fisher (OF), Gabe Lovering (OF); Juniors — Dan Milks (P/1B), Joel Stubbs (P/OF); Sophomores — Alex Avila (P/3B), Will Cassidy (C), Nick Gagne (P/2B), Cam Irish (P/3B), Colin Merritt (C), Chase Martin (2B/OF), Clay Robbins (P/OF); Freshmen — Patrick Anthoine (1B/2B), Jack Keefe (OF/2B), Kamden Masselli (SS/3B).

Season outlook: The Red Eddies lost a big bat in the middle of their lineup and their No. 1 starting pitcher with the graduation of Mr. Baseball finalist Hartley. But there is some young talent that Jordan thinks can help bolster one of the youngest teams he’s had. The pitching staff is experienced, solid one-though-four and backed by some strong defense up the middle with Austin Brown and Christian Believeau. If they stay healthy and can get consistent contributions from their new additions, the Eddies could be in the mix again.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Brad Smith (eighth year)

Class: B South; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 10-8, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Nick McCann (C), Cam Andrews (3B/P), Cooper Winslow (SS/P); Juniors — Aiden Sweeney (1B), Logan True (SS/2B), Jake Dyer (OF).

Key losses: Damien Pye, Josiah Rottari, Wil Shufelt, Eli Winchester, Cam Usher.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Matt Johnson (P/OF), Colby Saunders (P/OF); Sophomore — Conner Saunders (P/OF).

Season outlook: The Patriots graduated their entire pitching staff with the exception of co-captain Andrews. With a number of holes to fill on the mound and in the lineup, Smith will rely heavily on McCann, one of the top catchers in Class B, to steady an inexperienced staff, as well as spark the offense as the team’s top hitter. The Patriots hope to gain momentum in the second half of the season and get in the playoffs.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Larry Angello (third year)

Class: B South; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 10-7, lost in preliminary round.

Returning players: Seniors —Oren Shaw (CF/P), Austin Taylor (3B/P); Juniors —Allen Peabody (P/SS), Eli Lind (C), Darren Hewitt (1B/P).

Key losses: Tim Albert, Brian Hewitt, David Herman.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Mark Herman (SS/P), Steven Parshall (2B/1B), Lucas Mortenson (Util.), Hunter Canney (OF); Sophomores — Garrett Mollica (1B/P), Ryan Thibeault (Util.) Jaden Ruel; Freshman — Landen Arsenault (C/OF) .

Season outlook: Lacking varsity experience but not speed and athleticism, the young Hornets (two seniors) look to improve over the course of the season and return to the tournament. The pitching staff is particularly green, but Angello believes if they can throw strikes the defense will hold up its end of the bargain. He also plans to take advantage of his team’s athleticism on the base paths to make opposing defenses make plays.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Darren Hartley (second year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 13-5, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Hunter Landry (OF/P), Cooper Millett (OF/P), Robert Dostie (OF/P), Jack Leblond (IF/P); Juniors — Brodi Farinas (IF/P), Owen Cox (IF/P), Sam Laroche (C); Sophomores — Noah Hill (IF/P), Nathan Lyons (OF/C).

Key losses: Brock Belanger, Evan Cox.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Drew St. Hilaire (C), Ryan Pomerleau (IF), Evan Raymond (IF/P), Danny Jay (OF).

Season outlook: The Blue Devils were one of the surprises of Class A North last year and have virtually their entire lineup back. They again have speed and athleticism up and down the lineup and Hartley intends to take advantage. The pitching staff returns top starters Landry and Cox and has good depth. The Devils will look to challenge favorites Bangor and Oxford Hills in A North.

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Randy Ridley (19th year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 14-4, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Lucas Francis (P/IF), Noah Austin (P/OF); Junior — DJ Douglass (P/IF); Sophomores — Justin Le (C), Neil Larochelle III (P/OF).

Key losses: Sean Scott, Nick Austin, Cole Bolduc, Noah Sautter.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Devin Marquis (OF); Juniors — Jordan Tracy (IF), Levi Levesque (P/1B), Jack Tibbetts (P/IF), Hunter Davis (OF); Sophomore — Daytona Migyver (P/OF); Freshmen — Hunter Brissette (IF), Ethan Brown (P/1B), Nick Ferrence (P/IF), Mason Booker (P/IF), Andrew Wilcox (P/IF).

Season outlook: The Greyhounds graduated most of the middle of their order but still have plenty of talent at the plate and on the mound to once again be a Class C contender. Francis is one of the top pitchers in Class C and Austin is a formidable, experienced No. 2 starter. Both will be keys to the lineup along with Douglass.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Eric Palleschi (15th year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 13-5, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Trevor Flanagan (P/IF), Corey Armstrong (P/UT), Spencer Richardson (Util.), Carlos Garcia (IF); Juniors —Ryan Burnham (IF/P), Kyzer Card (IF), Matt Fortin (C); Sophomores — Cam Armstrong (IF/P), Tommy Neal (OF).

Key losses: Nick Dovinsky, Avery Pomerleau, Devon Poisson.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Dylan Lajoie (Util./P), Kane Gould (OF); Junior — Brock Bates (IF/P); Freshman — Hayden Fletcher (IF/P) .

Season outlook: Gutted by graduation losses last year, the Mustangs nevertheless were a factor in the MVC and were a couple of runs away from the regional final four. They return plenty of speed and boast a fairly deep pitching staff. Monmouth should once again be a dangerous team in the tournament.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Jeff Pillsbury (second year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 6-11, lost in preliminary round.

Returning players: Juniors — Nate Luce (P/1B/3B), Luke Kerring (1B/3B), Ethan Powell; Sophomores — Ben Debias (P/SS), Hunter Warren (P/C/OF), Kenyon Pillsbury (C/2B).

Key losses: Sam Storer, Bryce Werzanski, Cody Ladd, Zack Grover, Tyler Sullivan.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Jed Zelie (P/1B); Sophomores — Mike Hooper (OF), Gab Emery (P/OF); Freshmen — Trevor Phelps (P/SS/3B), Wyatt Siemenski (OF).

Season outlook: The Roadrunners were a surprise in the MVC last year, but graduation, injuries and inexperience could slow them out of the starter’s blocks. Three starters graduated and Kerring, an all-conference catcher, suffered a knee injury skiing during the offseason and will not be able to catch if and when he is cleared to play. That essentially opened auditions for catching duties in preseason. Sorting out roles for the young roster was made more difficult by not being able to get outside thanks to the snow, but Pillsbury is excited about his newcomers and thinks the returning sophomores should improve after seeing significant time as freshmen.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Ben Davis (first year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 1-15

Returning players: Seniors — Wyatt Viles (CF), Colin Hutchins (1B), Noah Bell (C).

Key losses: Hunter Bolduc, David Quimby, Caleb Young.

Season outlook: Davis, a former player and last year’s junior varsity coach, hopes to restore the Cougars to competitiveness in the KVAC . The first step is ingraining fundamentals and honing his team’s mental approach to the game.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Steve LaPointe (40th year)

Class: B South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 12-6, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Garrett Garbarini (P/3B), Ethan Laubauskas (P/IF), William Bean (P/OF/C), William Sorensen (2B), Jacob Blanchard (CF), Cam Godbois (P/1B), K.J. Thibodeau; Juniors — Dylan Desroches (C/OF), Fischer Cormier (P/SS), Cody Hemingway (OF), Matt Brown (OF); Sophomores — Anthony Mazza (P/OF), Aaron LaBrash (OF), Ethan Casey (C/OF).

Key losses: Hunter Ames, Curtis Gauvin.

Season outlook: With four four-year starters among eight returning starters, the Falcons will have one of the top teams in the MVC and hope to take another step or two in Class B. While they should be strong offensively and defensively, the varsity experience doesn’t translate as much to the mound, where Ames registered 14 of their 24 wins over the last two years. The staff should be bolstered by the return of Godbois, a southpaw who sat out last year due to injury. He’ll also add pop to a lineup led by Garbarini, one of the top hitters in Class B (.547, 4 HR, 30 RBIs last year).

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Chad Stowell (third year)

Class: B South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 6-10

Returning players: Seniors — Reid Cote (P/1B), Caleb Treadwell (OF/P), Casey Dion (P/IF), Ethan Barnett (IF/P); Juniors — Caleb Valliere (IF/P), Ezra Juray (OF/C), Seth Dyer (OF); Sophomores — Sam Lindsay (OF/IF/P), Gavin Rawstron (IF/P).

Key losses: Colby Webster.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Isaac Morissette (C), Jackson Arbour (IF/C/P), Caden Thompson (OF), Silas Dumont (IF/P), Brandon Giguere (OF/P), Xavier Junkins (OF), Koby Lafata (OF).

Season outlook: With a year of varsity experience under their belts, the Raiders hope to take the next step and reach the tournament this season. The pitching staff returns and should be a strength.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Shane Slicer (17th year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 15-4, lost in regional final.

Returning players: Seniors — Colton Carson (P), Cam Slicer (OF), Janek Luksza (SS/P), Rodney Bean (2B), Ashton Kennison (1B), Jonny Pruett (3B/OF), Will Dieterich (OF); Junior —Wyatt Williamson (C/P).

Key losses: Hunter LaBossiere, Troy Johnson, Emery Chickering, Kaden Cutler.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Duncan Hurd (OF/P); Juniors — Cade Truman (3B), Andrew Binette (P); Sophomores — Ty LeBlond (OF), Ethan Cutler (IF/P); Freshmen — Andrew Mills (C), Isaiah Oufiero (P) .

Season outlook: The Vikings return most of the nucleus that reached the A North final last year and also played for the state American Legion championship. Carson, headed to UMaine on a baseball scholarship, is one of the top pitchers in the state. Williamson, one of the top catchers in Class A, is a strong No. 2 starter. The defense behind them is steady and sometimes spectacular. The lineup lost a number of key contributors so the Vikings will need the returners and some new contributors to produce.

POLAND KNIGHTS

Coach: Charlie Pray (third year)

Class: B South; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 1-15

Returning players: Seniors — Adrien Melanson (SS/2B/P), Bryce Simpson (1B/OF/P), Colby Bell (1B/P), Gawain Tibbetts (SS/2B/OF/P); Juniors — Brady Downing (SS/C/P), Brycen Bell (1B/2B/P), Daulton Bolduc (OF), Davin Cloutier (C/OF), Josh Power (1B/P); Sophomore — Gage Bachelder (IF/OF/P).

Key losses: Gabe Crosby, Garrett Goss.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Isaiah Reynolds, Nick Bowen; Sophomore — Dylan Sellinger.

Season outlook: The Knights played better than their record and competed against some of the area’s top teams last year, including an extra-inning game with Class A Lewiston. The objective this year is to use that experience and refine some fundamentals to turn some of those close games into victories. They will lean heavily on their senior core for leadership.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: David Frey (first year)

Class: B South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 9-8, lost in regional preliminary round.

Returning players: Seniors — Noah Gilbert (C/1B/3B), Brett Hunt (SS/P); Juniors — Bryson Bailey (3B/1B/P), Logan Moffett (1B/3B/P), Trey Davis (SS/2B/P).

Key losses: Jordy Daigle, Shane Pelletier, Nick Lombardi, Hunter Dalton, Landon Brochu.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Cody York (1B), Parker Beaulieu (OF), Deaken Trask (1B); Junior — Connor Beaulieu (2B/OF/P); Sophomore — Jack Gilbert (C/OF); Freshmen — Isaac Parker (2B/OF/P), Colby Rawlings (OF).

Season outlook: Frey, who is Spruce’s varsity football coach and has served as a baseball assistant, takes over for Brian Dube, who ran the program since Spruce’s first year in 2012. He will have a new outfield and some holes to fill on the pitching staff. But the Phoenix still have the experience and talent to challenge for a playoff spot.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Bob Blackman (16th year)

Class: C South; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 11-6, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Riley Volpe (P/1B), Hunter Hughes (P/SS), Ben Gosselin (OF); Juniors — Michael Cilley (C), Jack Ouellette (OF), Zack Pelletier (P/OF), Will Laflamme (2B); Sophomore — Derek Wolverton (P/3B).

Key losses: Mac Pelletier.

Season outlook: The numbers for the Saints are a mixed bag. The roster has only 12 players, but eight are returning starters. Wolverton, Hughes and Cilley are all-conference infielders and Volpe anchors the pitching staff. St. Dom’s could be the WMC team to watch in the Class C tournament.

TELSTAR REBELS

Coach: Tim Hill (first year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 3-13

Returning players: Seniors — Joe Dillon (P/Util.), Tristen Lilly (OF), Colby Marriott (P/IF); Juniors — Tyler Hill (P/C), Devin Cole-Mason (P/1B); Sophomores — Orion Fournier (OF), Max Kruse (OF), Austin Westleigh (IF/P), Cain Shatzer (Util./P).

Key losses: Jarrett Bean, Zach Hill, Boston Ludden, Blake Rothwell.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Dakota Albert (OF); Freshman — Matt Dillon (IF).

Season outlook: The Rebels have a young team but they also have a good amount of varsity experience. The pitching staff throws strikes but doesn’t have anyone overpowering, so they’ll need the defense to make the plays behind them. The lineup generally makes contact but they’ll need to manufacture their share of runs.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Dave Theriault (firs year)

Class: C South; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 10-8, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning players: Seniors — Jackson Ladd (OF), Maguire Anuszewski (C); Juniors — Ryan Baird (P), Cam Hachey (P/C/Util.); Sophomores — Gavin Perkins (P/Util.), Colby Emery (P/Util.).

Key losses: Greg Fay, Morgan Bellamare, Carson Camick, Cameron Gaghan.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Zach Pray (Util.), Jake Carter (Util.); Sophomores — Jackson West (Util.), Chase Keezer (Util.); Freshman — Logan Baird (P/Util.).

Season outlook: For the first time in 24 years, the Ramblers will not be led by Marc Fortin, but Theriault, who served as an assistant and coaches Babe Ruth in the area, is familiar with the returning talent. Ladd is an all-conference leadoff hitter and Ryan Baird is a solid No. 1 pitcher. Beyond that, many roles on the mound and in the field still needed to be settled late in preseason. When those are sorted out, Winthrop should again be a part of the playoffs.

