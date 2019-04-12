CANTON — Selectmen on Thursday approved bids for six of the town’s tax-acquired properties. These residents were successful in their bids for the properties:

Chris Dailey, Hodge Road, $1,201;

Emma Lueder, Alden Hill Road, $12,700;

Stephen Heiser, School Street, $500;

David Collins, 568 Canton Point Road, $10,000;

Luke Luedders, Canton Point Road, $536;

Crane Bros., 81 School Street, $1,000.

In other business:

Selectmen voted to replace the main doors at the town’s highway garage and transfer station and hired Rene Ouellette to replace the doors at his estimated cost of $500 per door including the installation.

The board approved the payment for the 2019-20 Oxford County tax bill of $66,928. The tax assessment increased by $5,177 from this year, Selectman Brian Keene said.

Robyn McClintock was appointed to the town Planning Board for a five-year term, and Prudy Adams and Sara Moore were appointed to the Parks and Trails committee for an undetermined length of time.

