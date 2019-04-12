CANTON — Selectmen on Thursday approved bids for six of the town’s tax-acquired properties. These residents were successful in their bids for the properties:

  • Chris Dailey, Hodge Road, $1,201;
  • Emma Lueder, Alden Hill Road, $12,700;
  • Stephen Heiser, School Street, $500;
  • David Collins, 568 Canton Point Road, $10,000;
  • Luke Luedders, Canton Point Road, $536;
  • Crane Bros., 81 School Street, $1,000.

In other business:

  • Selectmen voted to replace the main doors at the town’s highway garage and transfer station and hired Rene Ouellette to replace the doors at his estimated cost of $500 per door including the installation.
  • The board approved the payment for the 2019-20 Oxford County tax bill of $66,928. The tax assessment increased by $5,177 from this year, Selectman Brian Keene said.
  • Robyn McClintock was appointed to the town Planning Board for a five-year term, and Prudy Adams and Sara Moore were appointed to the Parks and Trails committee for an undetermined length of time.

Canton selectmen, from left, Carole Ferris, Chairman Russell Adams and Brian Keene review bids for six town-acquired properties Thursday. Rumford Falls Times photo by Marianne Hutchinson

[email protected]

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Canton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles