FREEPORT — Freeport High School has expanded its performance opportunities for students through offering an advanced theater class this year.

When she arrived in 2017, Natalie Safley, FHS teacher and director of theater arts, saw a need to develop an opportunity for students wanting to be involved in a play rather than a musical as well as for students who were unable to rehearse after school due to other commitments. The Advanced Theatre Production class was created to meet those needs. Safley hopes that this will provide a unique theatrical experience for students and audiences year after year.

This year’s play, “A Piece of My Heart” by Shirley Lauro, is a dramatic piece that tracks the lives of six women during and after the Vietnam War. A musician, a Navy nurse, an Army intelligence officer, two Army nurses and a member of the Red Cross show what it was like to be in the middle of the action and what it was like after they came home.

Safley considered many other shows prior to choosing this one. She said, “It came down to finding the best play to showcase the actors in the class. It is difficult to find a play with seven strong female characters and tell an amazing story; ‘A Piece of My Heart’ does both.”

The play will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Freeport Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Purchase online tickets at http://our.show/fhsspringplay.

The play depicts acts of war, mature language and situations. It is not recommended for children under 13.

For more information, contact Natalie Safley at [email protected]

