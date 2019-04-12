KITTERY — Buckfield scored three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings and added five in the sixth to pull away in a season-opening 20-6 softball win over Traip on Friday.
Hannah Shields had a double and four singles for the Bucks. Cassidey Lowell added four singles and Cara Merrill and Julia Dow each had three.
Jen McClusky went 2 for 4 with a triple, and Kate McPherson drove in a pair of runs for Traip.
Baseball
Traip Academy 15, Buckfield 7
KITTERY — Henry Miller had a pair of singles and drove in three runs for the Rangers, who opened an early 10-4 lead in Friday’s season opener.
Teddy Driscoll added two hits for Traip, which took advantage of five Buckfield errors.
Tyler Apodaca was the winning pitcher and Bobby Lane threw 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts.
-
Dear Abby
Boyfriend is a lamb at home but becomes a lion in public
-
Horoscope
Pisces: Don’t feel the need to please others
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The McCarthyite, anti-Christian campaign against Chick-fil-A
-
Opinion
Robert Chase: Sign up for ‘Sound the Alarm’
-
Opinion
Shirley Babb: Make America united again