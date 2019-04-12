KITTERY — Buckfield scored three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings and added five in the sixth to pull away in a season-opening 20-6 softball win over Traip on Friday.

Hannah Shields had a double and four singles for the Bucks. Cassidey Lowell added four singles and Cara Merrill and Julia Dow each had three.

Jen McClusky went 2 for 4 with a triple, and Kate McPherson drove in a pair of runs for Traip.

Baseball

Traip Academy 15, Buckfield 7

KITTERY — Henry Miller had a pair of singles and drove in three runs for the Rangers, who opened an early 10-4 lead in Friday’s season opener.

Teddy Driscoll added two hits for Traip, which took advantage of five Buckfield errors.

Tyler Apodaca was the winning pitcher and Bobby Lane threw 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts.

