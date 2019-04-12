TURNER — SAD 52 board members put their final, official signatures on a $27.2 million proposed budget Thursday night and officially set the district budget meeting for May 9, according to Superintendent Kim Brandt.

The final vote for residents was set for May 23 from 1 to 7 p.m. at local voting places in Leeds, Greene and Turner.

The overall tax impact of the proposed budget is 1.8%, Brandt said. For Greene it’s 1.87%, Leeds is 2.15% and Turner is 1.62%.

In other school board news:

* Directors plan to review three requests for proposals that address engineering work needed for the district’s 60-year-old waste water treatment facility.

“Not much has been done on it for many, many years, so we just need to have a sense, ‘Is this thing in good shape, are there things we need to do to it, are there other options for us?'” Brandt said.

It could become part of the district’s conversation around a potential bond for repairs.

* The board also celebrated Directors Yuri Kowalski of Greene, Carlos Gnipp of Leeds and Richard Gross of Turner being elected to new terms.

“They’re good board members and I’m really happy that they’re willing to do the work and that they’re going to remain,” Brandt said.

