Professor of psychiatric nursing Stephanie Chin, left, and ICU nurse Kayla Hall act during a mock disaster drill at the Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston on Friday. Chin was drunk when she drove her car into a crowd watching a parade during the scenario that was intended to teach students how to work as part of a team with other professionals within the health care field. Students in health care learn in what Dr. Ann Curtis called “silos.” “And then we send them out into the workforce,” said Curtis. Friday’s Interprofessional Education (IPE) exercise is intended to bring health care employees together and teach them to work together as part of a team, said Curtis, the IPE Director at the college. With this particular scenario, an intoxicated Chin and her “daughter” were used to teach students how one gives compassionate care to a perpetrator who just caused mass casualties. Chin is wearing makeup to simulate an injury.
