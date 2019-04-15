DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’re looking for bakers and bottle donations and welcome any financial donations to help us with Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends’ Easter bake sale and bottle drive. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 and 20 at Sabattus Street Storage (in the old office) at 1434 Sabattus St. in Lewiston.

Please help us continue to save the lives of the forgotten feral felines. For more than 40 years, we have been on a mission to save the lives of these cats, and with your help and support, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends can continue this critical mission.

This month we are honoring a nameless loyal volunteer who not only made baked goods for our fundraisers but who has also provided goodie baskets to the kitties over the years.

We thank you so much for your support and generosity. For more information, please contact me at [email protected]. Donations are always appreciated and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236

— Norm, Greene

ANSWER: I do hope the community will turn out for this event and donate bottles, cans and cash and more. Give Norm a hand with this ongoing, much-needed project!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Rumford Point Church recently signed a contract with Mid-Maine Restoration for the steeple project to be done this fall. The steeple will be covered with copper and painted to match the rest of the church because the existing wood on the 1860s steeple is porous and will no longer hold paint. The louvers and surrounding wood will be repaired and painted. All work will be done in accordance with historic building requirements. Access to the belfry will be improved and lighting added to make it safer to pass through.

In December 2018, the church received a $55,000 matching grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Steeple Restoration fund. To date, church fundraising for the match is up to $33,270, so in the next few months several more events will take place. Another, smaller grant has been applied for as well and a GoFundMe page set up.

On the calendar are a Mother/Daughter tea at the Rumford Point Church on from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, and a dance and concert with The Cobblestones, a wonderful group from the Oxford Hills region from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 12. (Check out their website: www.thecobblestones.net) Also being planned are some musical presentations that include a hymn sing, songs with Bob Elliott, and an area church organists’ concert, and programs, food sales and raffles.

Anyone wishing to donate to the restoration efforts may make checks payable to “Rumford Point Church Steeple Fund.” Please mail them to P.O. Box 38, Hanover, ME 04237.

The Rumford Point Church is most grateful for all the support in helping return the steeple and bell tower to a healthy, safe landmark beacon for all. We look forward to hearing the bell echo through the valley once more.

— Dottie, Rumford

ANSWER: It truly is amazing what people can do when they band together with a common goal as their motivator. I’m truly inspired by what community members have accomplished to date and look forward to these upcoming events and fundraisers!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: