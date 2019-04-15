FARMINGTON — Four candidates for the top job at the University of Maine at Farmington are scheduled to visit the campus over the next two weeks to meet with the community, students, staff and existing university leadership.

The finalists for president are: Teresa Brown, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Fredonia; Thomas Edwards, provost and chief academic officer at Thomas College in Waterville; Edward Serna, interim chancellor of the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith; and Donna Wilson, provost and executive vice president at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

Each candidate will have a three-day visit to the campus sometime between Tuesday and May 2, according to a letter to the UMF community from University of Maine Trustee David MacMahon, the chair of the University of Maine at Farmington Presidential Search Committee.

Their itineraries will include open sessions with students, staff and the community as well as smaller sessions with the president’s cabinet, faculty and staff senates and other campus constituents, the letter said.

In addition, candidates will also meet via technology with University of Maine Chancellor James Page and system leadership.

The dates for the open forums are as follows:

• Thomas Edwards: Tuesday, April 17

• Teresa Brown: Monday, April 22

• Edward Serna: Monday, April 29

• Donna Wilson: Wednesday, May 1

All forums will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium in Roberts Learning Center.

After the conclusion of the campus visits, the committee will provide feedback to the chancellor, who is expected to make a recommendation to the board of trustees at their meeting May 19 and 20 at the University of Maine at Augusta.

The new president will replace Interim President Eric C. Brown, who was named to a one-year appointment in May and currently earns a salary of $155,000.

Brown replaced Kathryn Foster, who served as UMF president from 2012 to 2018, when she left to become president of The College of New Jersey in her home state.

